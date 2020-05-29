× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND — Sister Rosemary Murphy, O.S.B., 95, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at St. Mary Monastery.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, in the chapel of St. Mary Monastery, and livestreamed by the monastery. A private Christian wake service will be Sunday, May 31, at the monastery. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

Rosemary Murphy was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Keokuk, Iowa, a daughter of Miles and Rose (McNally) Murphy. She attended Lincoln School, Carthage, Ill., and St. Mary's Academy, Navuoo, Ill. She continued her education at Marycrest College, Davenport, and received her master's degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign, Ill. Sister Rosemary Murphy entered the Benedictine community on Sept. 8, 1943, and made her final profession on Aug. 23, 1948.