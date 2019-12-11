ROCK ISLAND — Sister Irene Krogmeier, O.S.B., 97, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting with the arrangements.