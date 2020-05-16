× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 26, 1928-May 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Sister Anne Newcomer, O.S.B., 92, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away Friday May 15, 2020, at St. Mary Monastery.

Due to public gathering restrictions, a private Christian wake service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 in the chapel of St. Mary Monastery. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, Ill., is assisting with the arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

Anne Newcomer was born Jan. 26, 1928,in Rockford, Ill., a daughter of George and Anna (Streib) Newcomer. She attended Irving Grade School and the Academy of Our Lady, both in Peoria, Ill. Sister Anne Newcomer entered the Benedictine community on August 1, 1948, and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on Aug. 23, 1954.

Sister Anne’s ministry included many years serving in food service at St. Mary Monastery & St. Mary’s Academy, Nauvoo, Ill. She also volunteered many places, most recently at the Botanical Garden and Sacred Heart Food Pantry, both in Rock Island, Sacred Heart Clothing Store, Davenport, Iowa, and the Evening Meal Site, Rock Island.