February 12, 1944-November 1, 2019
MOLINE — Silvestre “Joe” Torres Jr., 75, of Moline, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is 10 a.m. Friday at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Vietnam Veterans, Ch. 299. Those wishing to attend can meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family.
Silvestre was born on Feb. 12, 1944, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Silvestre and Gloria (Cardenas) Torres Sr. He married Mary Ann (Minor) Torres Jr. on Jan. 27, 1968, in Moline. She preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2001.
He was employed at Sears Automotive as an inspector until his retirement. Silvestre was a golf fan and liked to work around his home and his yard. In his youth, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved watching Chicago Cubs baseball, especially when they won.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Torres, Rock Island; son, Alan Torres, Moline; sisters, Grace (Bill) Gottschalk, Austin, Texas, Yolanda “Yoli” Jackson, Eldon, Mo.; brothers, Raul (Liz) Torres, Byron, Ill., and the late Armando Torres.
