October 13, 1933-December 16, 2019

GENESEO — Sidney M. Mortonson, 86, of Geneseo, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Sidney Mortonson Memorial Fund.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sidney was born on Oct. 13, 1933, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Elvyn and Mabelle (Magin) Scott. She graduated from Bowen High School in 1951 and received her BA from Western University in 1955. She married John Mortonson on Sept. 23, 1956. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary prior to John's passing on Aug. 17, 2014. She served as Henry County Assistant Home Advisor, then went on to substitute teach. She then worked for Geneseo Unit School District 228, as a cafeteria manager for 22 years, retiring in 1996.

She loved all sports, especially playing golf. She also enjoyed her volunteer work for Hammond-Henry Hospital and First United Methodist Church. Enjoying coffee time with her friends was the highlight of her day.