September 20, 2011-June 1, 2020
DAVENPORT — Shyla Walker, 8, of Davenport, left this life in a devastating fire in Sterling, Ill. Shyla was able to get out of the fire but she went back into the fire for her little brother, Shaun Walker Jr. She saved his life but she followed her aunt back in the fire to try to help save her cousins. Sadly, they perished.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902 3rd Ave., East Moline, is assisting the family.
Shyla Renee Leah Walker was born Sept. 20, 2011, in Moline; the first child of Shaun Micheal and Faith Amanda Kay (Jones) Walker. Shyla had been attending Garfield Elementary School, Davenport, as a second grader. Shyla loved to dance to “Let it be” from the movie “Frozen.”
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Shaun and Faith Walker Sr., her brother, Shaun Walker Jr. all of Davenport; her paternal grandparents, Sondra Boyle, Rock Island, James Walker, Davenport; step-grandfather, Dwayne Stephens, Rock Island; her maternal grandmother, Kimberly West, Rock Island; her aunts, Betty Kraus, Davenport, Elma (Dakota) Walker, Sterling, Felicia Jones, Jacksonville, Fla., Francisca Jones, Rock Island; her uncles, William Boyle, Rock island, Randy Boyle, and James Walker, Davenport; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Francis Jones.
Online condolences maybe left at sullivanellisltd.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.