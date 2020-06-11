× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 20, 2011-June 1, 2020

DAVENPORT — Shyla Walker, 8, of Davenport, left this life in a devastating fire in Sterling, Ill. Shyla was able to get out of the fire but she went back into the fire for her little brother, Shaun Walker Jr. She saved his life but she followed her aunt back in the fire to try to help save her cousins. Sadly, they perished.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary Ltd., 1902 3rd Ave., East Moline, is assisting the family.

Shyla Renee Leah Walker was born Sept. 20, 2011, in Moline; the first child of Shaun Micheal and Faith Amanda Kay (Jones) Walker. Shyla had been attending Garfield Elementary School, Davenport, as a second grader. Shyla loved to dance to “Let it be” from the movie “Frozen.”