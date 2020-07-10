× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 29, 1934-July 8, 2020

SILVIS — Shirlie R. Glancy, 86, of Silvis, formerly of Milan, was born March 29, 1934, in Bevier, Mo., the youngest of the four children of Everett and Pearl (Boone) Sevier. Following graduation from Bevier High School in 1952, and Quincy College of Cosmetology in 1953, Shirlie married her lifetime love, Donald Glancy, on Dec. 22, 1953. The couple was rarely separated for more than a day for 66 years and lived most of their married life in Milan.

Shirlie worked for the Magic Wand Beauty Salon as a hair stylist and also worked for Scott's Department Store in Rock Island where she was in charge of the fabrics department. An accomplished artist, Shirlie delighted friends and family with the wonderful hand-drawn cards they would receive. She was an active member of the Milan Presbyterian Church, where she was part of Mariners Club and Cover Girls. Shirlie took great pleasure in serving her church with her talents. When she wasn't drawing, she also found pleasure reading, gardening and spending time with friends and family.

Shirlie passed away gently on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis. She leaves behind her husband; son, Randy Glancy of Lincolnshire; cherished grandsons Quinn and Cooper Glancy; nieces, Tammy Schmidt and Tanya Negus; nephews, Dan, Dean, Shaun and Tim Herrin and Steven Sevier.