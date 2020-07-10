March 29, 1934-July 8, 2020
SILVIS — Shirlie R. Glancy, 86, of Silvis, formerly of Milan, was born March 29, 1934, in Bevier, Mo., the youngest of the four children of Everett and Pearl (Boone) Sevier. Following graduation from Bevier High School in 1952, and Quincy College of Cosmetology in 1953, Shirlie married her lifetime love, Donald Glancy, on Dec. 22, 1953. The couple was rarely separated for more than a day for 66 years and lived most of their married life in Milan.
Shirlie worked for the Magic Wand Beauty Salon as a hair stylist and also worked for Scott's Department Store in Rock Island where she was in charge of the fabrics department. An accomplished artist, Shirlie delighted friends and family with the wonderful hand-drawn cards they would receive. She was an active member of the Milan Presbyterian Church, where she was part of Mariners Club and Cover Girls. Shirlie took great pleasure in serving her church with her talents. When she wasn't drawing, she also found pleasure reading, gardening and spending time with friends and family.
Shirlie passed away gently on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis. She leaves behind her husband; son, Randy Glancy of Lincolnshire; cherished grandsons Quinn and Cooper Glancy; nieces, Tammy Schmidt and Tanya Negus; nephews, Dan, Dean, Shaun and Tim Herrin and Steven Sevier.
She is being welcomed home by her parents; brother, Donald Sevier; and sisters, Thelma Wardell and Zelma Herrin.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. In accordance with public guidelines and for the safety of all those attending, capacity limits will be monitored and all guest attending visitation or service are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials are suggested to the Milan Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be left to Shirlie's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.
