October 21, 1929-March 20, 2020

SILVIS — Shirley M. Wilburn, 90, of Silvis, IL, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Silvercoss, Rock Island, IL. Private memorial services will be held Thursday at 10 am and will be live streamed on the Van Hoe Facebook page.

Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Shirley Wood was born October 21, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Henry and Marion (Larson) Wood. She married Jessie L. Wilburn, Jan. 28, 1950, in Spickard, Mo. He died Oct. 9, 2004. Shirley was a loving homemaker. She was an active member of the Moose, Eagles and Eastern Star. She volunteered for Project NOW and was named Volunteer of the Year, May 17, 2013.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Rita) Wilburn, Port Byron, and Donna (Richard) Wesolowski, East Moline; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Westerland, Carrie (Brian) Foerster, Brian Wilburn, Connie (Robert) Linhart and Jeffrey (Danielle) Wilburn; great-grandchildren; Austin, Emily, Allison, Evelyn, Elliot, Rebecca, Robin, and Irene; sisters, Barbara (Charles) Grunwald, Geneseo, and Catherine LePoidevin, Laguna Hills, Calif.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, David Wood; and brother-in-law, Richard LePoidevin.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Manner for Memory Care Activities.

