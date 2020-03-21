October 21, 1929-March 20, 2020

SILVIS — Shirley M. Wilburn, 90, of Silvis, IL, died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Silvercoss, Rock Island, IL. Private memorial services will be held Thursday at 10 am and will be live streamed on the Van Hoe Facebook page.

Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Wood was born October 21, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Henry and Marion (Larson) Wood. She married Jessie L. Wilburn, Jan. 28, 1950, in Spickard, Mo. He died Oct. 9, 2004. Shirley was a loving homemaker. She was an active member of the Moose, Eagles and Eastern Star. She volunteered for Project NOW and was named Volunteer of the Year, May 17, 2013.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Rita) Wilburn, Port Byron, and Donna (Richard) Wesolowski, East Moline; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Westerland, Carrie (Brian) Foerster, Brian Wilburn, Connie (Robert) Linhart and Jeffrey (Danielle) Wilburn; great-grandchildren; Austin, Emily, Allison, Evelyn, Elliot, Rebecca, Robin, and Irene; sisters, Barbara (Charles) Grunwald, Geneseo, and Catherine LePoidevin, Laguna Hills, Calif.