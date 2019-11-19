April 26, 1944-November 18, 2019
TAYLOR RIDGE — Shirley M. Rursch, 75, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Services for Mrs. Rursch will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Shirley was born on April 26, 1944, in rural Scott County, Iowa, a daughter of Harold and Leona (Arp) Puck. She married Clair Rursch on Oct. 24, 1970, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 2017. Shirley worked for Modern Woodmen of America, Rock Island, for 30 years, retiring in 2012. She loved music and was an accomplished seamstress and baker. Shirley was an avid collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Randy (Sue) Rursch, Milan, and Russell Rursch, Rock Island; two grandsons, Nick (Nicole) Leingang and Steven Leingang (and his fiancée, Caitlyn Hart); two great-grandsons, Aidan and Lucas; brother, Kenneth Puck, Davenport; brother-in-law, Kenneth Pottebaum, Davenport; friends of the family, Dion Baal and Debra Leese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Rursch, Marvin and Denise Rursch, Donald and JoAnn Rursch and John Robert and Dorothy Rursch; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair; sisters and a brother-in-law, Eleanor and Norm Andreas, and Marvella Pottebaum; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Duane and Barbara Rursch, Lois and Nels Anderson, and Orville Rursch; and special friend, Barb Randles. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.