October 31, 1928-May 27, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Shirley M. Longley, 91, of Coal Valley, Ill., died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Private family services will be held with burial at Coal Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is entrusted with arrangements.

The former Shirley Mae Hutchinson was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Henry County, Ill., the daughter of Harry and Hulga Hutchinson. She married Quenten “Shorty” Longley on Feb. 26, 1948, in Cambridge, Ill. He died June 4, 2012.

Shirley and her husband owned and operated Longley Time Products in Coal Valley from 1960 until 1980, when they sold it to their son. She was an active member of Union Congregational Church, Moline, the Holiday Rambler Club, and the Moline Family Campers.

She and Shorty were avid campers, traveling the country together and with their children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cribbage.