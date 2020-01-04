January 18, 1928-January 2, 2020
DAVENPORT — Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley M. Kilfoy, 91, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St., Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main St., downtown Davenport. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. that all are invited to join. There will be additional visitation Tuesday in the Gathering Space at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service time.
Shirley died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Genesis East Hospital after an extended illness.
Shirley Mae King was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Rock Island, the daughter of Peter and Ruby (Agnew) King.
She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Rock Island, attended Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa, and graduated from Marycrest College with a degree in elementary education. Shirley earned a master's degree in reading from Colorado State University and an EDS Degree in Educational Administration from University of Iowa.
She was united in marriage to Leo Timothy Kilfoy, Aug. 11, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2018, after 61 years of marriage.
Shirley began her teaching career in a rural one-room schoolhouse teaching first through eighth grade. She then went on to teach in the Davenport Community School District at Jefferson, McKinley, and Wilson Elementary schools and was a principal at Johnson Elementary School. Shirley finished her career as the director of Title One Reading for the Davenport School District.
Additionally, Shirley taught in the Education Department full time for five years at St. Ambrose University, and upon retirement continued to teach children's literature and observe student teachers for many years.
Shirley was involved in many organizations including being a member of the St. Joe's Club, Retired Principals, Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Pi Lambda Theta, American Association of University Women, and coordinated the music for Our Lady of Victory Church. Additionally, she played the organ for 80 years at her family churches, including 50 years at Our Lady of Victory Church.
Memorials can be made in her name to the Our Lady of Victory Parish Foundation or to the St. Ambrose University Leo and Shirley Kilfoy Endowed Scholarship.
Those left to honor her memory include sons, Tim (Jennifer) Kilfoy and Pat (Kathie) Kilfoy all of Davenport; a daughter, Laurie Kilfoy and Cara Mia Antonello, Woodbury, Minnesota, grandchildren, Melissa, Allison, Timmy, Mary Kate, Carter, Alex, Bety, and Rocio, and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo; a son, Kevin Lee Kilfoy; and her parents. May they rest in peace.
