Shirley M. Kilfoy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley began her teaching career in a rural one-room schoolhouse teaching first through eighth grade. She then went on to teach in the Davenport Community School District at Jefferson, McKinley, and Wilson Elementary schools and was a principal at Johnson Elementary School. Shirley finished her career as the director of Title One Reading for the Davenport School District.

Additionally, Shirley taught in the Education Department full time for five years at St. Ambrose University, and upon retirement continued to teach children's literature and observe student teachers for many years.

Shirley was involved in many organizations including being a member of the St. Joe's Club, Retired Principals, Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Pi Lambda Theta, American Association of University Women, and coordinated the music for Our Lady of Victory Church. Additionally, she played the organ for 80 years at her family churches, including 50 years at Our Lady of Victory Church.

Memorials can be made in her name to the Our Lady of Victory Parish Foundation or to the St. Ambrose University Leo and Shirley Kilfoy Endowed Scholarship.