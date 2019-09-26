December 10, 1936-September 26, 2019
MILAN — Shirley M. Dooley, 82, of Milan, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
Shirley was born on Dec. 10, 1936, in Moline, the daughter of Willis and Maxine (Allen) Doxsee. She married Millard “Mike” Dooley in April of 1961 in Rock Island. Shirley retired from J.I. Case as a machinist.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Mike Dooley, Milan; children, Missy (Brian) Smith, Rock Island, H. Mike Dooley, Colorado, Paula Cooper, Milan, and Patti Dooley, Milan; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Bud (Cheryl) Doxsee; and close friend, Pat Heatherly. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left to Shirley's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.