Shirley M. Child

Shirley May Watne was born May 20, 1930, in Castalia, Iowa, the daughter of Edwin and Ruth Rierson Watne. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1948. On Oct. 16, 1949, she married Richard P. “Dick” Child in Davenport. They were married for over 68 years until Dick's passing on Jan. 20, 2018. The couple enjoyed traveling to Dick's 487th Bomber Group reunions. Shirley was a caretaker ... she truly enjoyed taking care of others. If there was a baby to be held, Shirley would be holding it. She was famous for gifting baby blankets and booties she had crocheted. Shirley was a talented seamstress who made countless holiday and special-occasion outfits for her family over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley had a special place in her heart for cats and dogs. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Sherrard, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was active with Altar Guild.