GENESEO — Shirley M. Blankenfeld, 66, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Gen Airpark, Geneseo.

Shirley was born Aug. 9, 1953, the daughter of Harold and Marjorie (Lekwa) Peterson, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She graduated from Harlan High School and went on to attend the University of Iowa, where she received a degree in nursing. On May 31, 1975, she married Paul K. Blankenfeld in Harlan, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2014. She was employed as a registered nurse for several years. She assisted Paul with the operation of the family business, A.B. Supply, Geneseo. She also worked as a seamstress and in interior decorating. She enjoyed embroidering, sewing and baking.