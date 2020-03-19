You have free articles remaining.
August 9, 1953- March 15, 2020
GENESEO — Funeral services for Shirley M. Blankenfeld have been changed to private services for family only. There will be no public funeral on Saturday, or visitation Friday, as previously announced. The family will plan a memorial service for close friends and family at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements
