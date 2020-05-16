Shirley J. Wietting
Shirley J. Wietting

  • Updated
051720-wietting.jpg

July 16, 1953-May 15, 2020

MOLINE — Shirley J. Wietting, 66, of Moline, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.

The former Shirley Jean Roberts was born July 16, 1953, in Arkansas, the daughter of Alfred and Obelie Roberts. She married Wayne Wietting in May of 1993, in Lockhart, Texas.

Shirley enjoyed cooking, camping, swimming and fishing.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; four children, Serena Maloney of Paris, Illinois, Sabrina Snell of Florida, John Snell of Washington, and James Snell of Moline; a step-son, Jonathan Wietting of East Moline; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Danny, Gary, Ronnie, Allen, and Mike, and two sisters, Sheila and Pat; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

