October 26, 1930-July 29, 2020

SILVIS — Shirley J. Schultz, 89, Silvis, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Aug. 15, 2020, at the family home.

Shirley Williams was born on Oct. 26, 1930, in Aledo, the daughter of Fred and Ruth (Sproston) Williams. She married Fred Schultz on April 2, 1952, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Silvis. Shirley worked mostly in the maternity ward as an RN at the former Moline Public Hospital (she loved babies). She loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was a Chicago Cubs Fan.

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Fred; children, Teresa Nelson, Rock Island, Mark Schultz, East Moline, Brenda (David) Christensen, East Moline, Steve (Deana) Schultz, North Richland Hills, Texas, and Gary (Beth) Schultz, Williamson, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Patty Ryan, Metamora, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeff; and 14 brothers and sisters.

