February 20, 1925-March 29, 2020

PORT BYRON — Shirley J. (Fellman) Ziegler, 95, of Port Byron, Ill., died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare (formerly Rosewood), Moline. Public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Funeral Services and burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Port Byron, will be private. Those wishing to attend visitation will be allowed into the funeral home in small groups in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Memorials may be directed to the Handicap Development Center or the Activity Fund at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare.

Shirley was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Davenport, the daughter of George and Nellie (Wires) Fellman. She grew up in Whiteside County and graduated from Erie High School in 1942. On May 11, 1947, she was united in marriage to Paul D. Ziegler in Garden Plain, Ill. Shirley worked at GE in Morrison and was an Executive Secretary at the John Deere Headquarters before staying home to raise her children. She had been a member of the Dorcas Society and Mary Martha Circle at the Port Byron Congregational Church. Shirley enjoyed square dancing in years past and working crossword puzzles and most recently doing Trivia online.

She is survived by two children, Susan Ziegler, Davenport, and Michael Ziegler, Port Byron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2014, and a son, Colin Ziegler, in 2016. Please share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Ziegler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.