× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND -- Shirley Ann Barrett, 84, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Funeral services will be live broadcast at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and may be viewed at https:// www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family to be designated later.

Shirley was born February 1, 1936, in Kingsport, Tenn., the daughter of William Keener and Sally (Stewart) Hammonds. She married Haskel C. Barrett on September 2, 1953, in Gate City, Va.

Mrs. Barrett was known for her worldwide corresponding with famous celebrities and service men during the Vietnam War; for which she received a National Citation from the Disabled American Veterans. She also appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show, and had articles published in several magazines. She was a popular and frequent contributor to the Creature Feature column in the Argus Dispatch.