August 25, 1932-November 15, 2019
GENESEO — Shirley A. Park, 87, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Shirley Park Memorial Fund, to be distributed to several local organizations.
Shirley was born on Aug. 25, 1932, the daughter of Hubert and Anna (VanDeWoestyne) Causemaker, in Atkinson, Ill. She graduated from Atkinson High School in 1950. On May 26, 1951, Shirley and John “Jack” Park were married in Atkinson. They enjoyed their journey together, until he preceded her in death in 2006. Shirley worked at Deere and Company after high school graduation. She then worked in the Southwest Elementary School cafeteria for 20 years and retired in 1993. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, where she participated in the Altar and Rosary Circle 5. She was in the Catholic Order of Foresters, which promotes friendship, unity and true Christian charity among members. She was a member of the Geneseo Quilt Guild and the Geneseo Women of Moose. Her hobbies were quilting, flower gardening and playing cards — she was involved in four cards clubs! She enjoyed fishing in Canada with her sons and grandsons and traveling to Branson, Mo., with her daughter and son-in-law.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Michael (Carol) Park, Gary (Connie) Park, Tim “Butch” (Donna) Park, all of Geneseo, Cheryl (Bill Griese) Park, of Milan, Ill., Patricia (Greg) Winegardner, of Duncan, Okla., and Paula (Todd) Steffens, Of DeWitt, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Stanley “Toot” (Jean) Causemaker, of Atkinson, and Marvin Causemaker, of East Moline; sister, Ruth Stockton, of Geneseo; and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Park, of Atkinson, and Phyllis Gibler, of Silvis. Ill.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Anna; and her husband, John.
The family would like to thank Darla and Amber and the rest of the staff at Heartland Health Care, and Hillcrest Home for their wonderful care and support of Shirley.
Those that wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so by visiting www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.