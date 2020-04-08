Shirley A. Bolte
April 5, 2020

SILVIS — Shirley A. Bolte, 83, of Silvis passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. Private graveside services for Mrs. Bolte will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

