November 15, 1932- August 23, 2020

COLONA — Shirlee R. Crawford, 87, Colona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, where she was a member.

Shirlee was born on Nov. 15, 1932, in Rock Island, the daughter of George and Alvina (Schumann) Roth. She had worked at the former Buddy L. Toy Company and later at Kmart and Target. Shirlee married George Crawford on Nov. 17, 1958. He died May 16, 1977. She enjoyed gardening and was a generous woman who loved helping others.

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Sandy) Rosenthal, Pam (Steve) Lundell, Sandy (Don) Walker, George (Brian) Crawford and Trish Ruhl; grandchildren, Sonja, Christopher, Christine, Pete, Amy, Chad, Deon, Shannon, Matt, Nick, Terrah, Kyahnnah, Scott, Sarah, Lori and Shana; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, Phyllis Newlun, Mary Sue Orr and Micheleen Maher; and best friends, Marlys Andrew and Pat Nations.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Clifford Rosenthal; three sisters; and a brother.

