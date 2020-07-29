× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sherry L. Samuelson

May 5, 1950-July 28, 2020

COYNE CENTER-Sherry L. Samuelson, 70, formerly of Coyne Center and Sherrard, IL passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her son’s home in Woodhull surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Woodhull. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at St. John’s. Private burial will be in the Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be left to QC PAWS. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Sherry was born May 5, 1950 in Moline, IL to Herbert and Pauline Metzner Hall. She graduated from Sherrard High School in 1968. Sherry married Archie Samuelson in March 7, 1970.

After raising her children, she managed and was head cook of Back in Time Café in Sherrard and then owned and operated her own cleaning service for several years.