April 11, 1956-May 16, 2020

ALEDO -- Sherry Barnett, 64, of Aledo, Illinois, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Genesis Silvis after a brief battle with cancer.

A private ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 21st, at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. For those family and friends that are unable to attend the private service, the ceremony will be livestreamed at Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page @ 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. Memorials may be left for FurEver Friends of Mercer County.

Sheryl “Sherry” was born April 11, 1956, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Jim and Twila Pettit Rupe. She was a 1974 graduate of Aledo High School. On October 24, 1975, she married John P. Barnett in Aledo. Over the years, Sherry worked several jobs…including a waitress, cashier at Quinn's, helping at the family body shop and detailing cars at Henderson's. What she took most pride in was being a homemaker and raising her sons.

Sherry loved storms and was always keeping an eye on the weather. She had a love for animals, especially cats.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: John Barnett; sons: Shane Barnett and Cory (Linsey) Barnett; grandchildren: Savannah and Kaden; siblings: Lori (Lynne Bridgford) Rupe, Brenda Rupe, Sandy (Ron) Burnett and Stephanie (Steve) Johnson and her cats: Snoopy and Red and granddogs: Raisin and Chip.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Becky and Steve.

