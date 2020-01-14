January 9, 2020
MATHERVILLE — Sherri Evins Stowe, 57, of Matherville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice.
