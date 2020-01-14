Sherri Evins Stowe
View Comments
MATHERVILLE

Sherri Evins Stowe

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Sherri Evins Stowe

January 9, 2020

MATHERVILLE — Sherri Evins Stowe, 57, of Matherville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice.

Online condolences and obituary may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sherri Stowe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 16
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sherri's Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematory
201 4th Ave E.
Milan, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sherri's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 16
Inurnment
Thursday, January 16, 2020
12:00AM
Andalusia Cemetery
South 1st Street
Andalusia, IL 61232
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sherri's Inurnment begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News