Sharon Lee Church
View Comments

Sharon Lee Church

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
072620-church-sharon.jpg

July 3, 1944-July 18, 2020

MISSION, Texas — On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Sharon Lee Church, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Mission, Texas, at the age of 76.

Sharon was born July 3, 1944, and raised three sons, Wayne, Lee and Scott in Quincy, Ill., where she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Church.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; her sons and stepchildren; her brother, Tom Gilbert; and her many loving grandchildren.

Sharon is remembered as an amiable, caring and inspiring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. No funeral services will be held as it was Sharon’s wish that her estate be used for others, rather than herself. Marvin and Sharon’s joint Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Church as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News