MISSION, Texas — On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Sharon Lee Church, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home in Mission, Texas, at the age of 76.

Sharon was born July 3, 1944, and raised three sons, Wayne, Lee and Scott in Quincy, Ill., where she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Church.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; her sons and stepchildren; her brother, Tom Gilbert; and her many loving grandchildren.

Sharon is remembered as an amiable, caring and inspiring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. No funeral services will be held as it was Sharon’s wish that her estate be used for others, rather than herself. Marvin and Sharon’s joint Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to her there.