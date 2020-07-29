× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 17, 1933-July 27, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Sharon L. Eklof, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Private graveside services will be Friday at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sharon was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Moline, a daughter of Paul and Margaret (Wakeland) Buchanan. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the QC Animal Welfare Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Jody (Daniel) Jones, East Moline; brother, Neale Buchanan, Moline; and sister, Jeanne Sutterman, Cary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and son, Michael.

Condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Eklof as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.