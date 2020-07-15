× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 25, 1944-July 15, 2020

MOLINE — Sharon L. Barker, 75, of Moline, passed away July 15, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Silvis, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all social distancing practices will be observed, and masks will be required. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sharon was born Nov. 25, 1944, in Moline, the daughter of Hilding E. and Lois Johnson Wicklund. She married Thomas H. Barker on Feb. 10, 1967, in Rock Island. He passed away December 1, 1998. Sharon retired as a CNA and worked for several nursing homes in the area. She enjoyed word search puzzles and tending to her rose bushes. Sharon loved directing social events in her community and gathering with her friends and neighbors. She was also an active member at St. Mark's Anglican Church.

Survivors include her children, Tammy (Terry) Dimick, of Oxford, Mich., and Corey Barker, of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Amanda Burton, Ian Washam, Caden Liu-Barker, Greyson Dimick and Heather Dimick; and a sister, Sandy (Rodger) Kramer, of Moline.