October 28, 1944-September 17, 2019
CORDOVA — Sharon Kay Sparks, 74, of Cordova, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with heart disease. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Private family graveside services will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
Sharon Schram was born on Oct. 28, 1944, in West Frankfort, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Maxine (Calvert) Schram. She married Victor Dorn, and together they had three children. She later married Herb Sparks on April 19, 1991. Sharon owned and operated Sharon's Family Restaurant in downtown East Moline for 25 years. She leaves behind a legacy of helping others in their time of need. Sharon loved and lived for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Herb; children: Victoria (Gary) Libowsky, Cincinatti, Ohio, and Jeffery Dorn, Silvis; stepchildren: Beth Sparks, Lori Roseland, both of Welton, Iowa, and Joseph (Lori) Sparks, Bennett, Iowa; grandchildren: Kevin, Michael, Tyler, Amy, Drew, Keegan, Cody, Kayla, Jennifer, Jami, Josh, Elisabeth and Teresa; great-grandchildren: Emmett, Rowen, Kinsley, Luke, Eli, Jordan, Imojin, Bailey, Brandon, Breckin, Brody, Maddox and Hadley; a great-great-granddaughter, Henley; and siblings, Linda (Terry) Shirrell, Mt. Vernon, Ill., Charlene Schram, East Moline, Jody (Jerry) Page, Marion, and Roger (Tracy) Calvert, Savannah, Ga.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Dorn, and brother, Kenny Schram.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.