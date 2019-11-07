October 2, 1940-November 5, 2019
LYNN CENTER — Sharon K. Karenke, 79, of Lynn Center, Ill., died Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019, at her home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Cable, Ill., Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Memorials may be left to the Henry County Humane Society, and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born Oct. 2, 1940, in Sherrard, Ill., to Leslie and Marjorie McNeil Snyder. Sharon attended Sherrard schools. She married Dale O. Karenke on March 30, 1963, in Colona, Ill. He died Jan. 4, 2013.
Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting.
Survivors include one daughter: Rebecca (Kenneth) Fuller, of Lynn Center, Ill.; three grandsons: James (Amy) Fuller, of Geneseo, Ill., Jeremiah (Barbie) Fuller, of Andover, Ill., Jacob (Ashley) Fuller, of Cambridge, Ill.; five great-grandchildren: Kaine, Brianna, Keegan, Everly, Olivia; one brother: Marion Snyder, of Knoxville, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband; and one sister: Mary Jean, preceded her in death.