May 18, 1939-July 22, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Sharon K. Carroll, 80, of East Moline, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Wildwood Baptist Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. prior to funeral. Burial will follow immediately after at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the estate of Sharon K. Carroll.
Sharon was born May 18, 1939, in Murphysboro, Ill., the daughter of John W. (Bill) Carroll and Katherine L. (Katie) Piquard Carroll. She was accounts receivable clerk for Barjan Products L.P., East Moline, for over 20 years. She was Past Matron of the Rose Chapter, Silvis #626, Order of Eastern Star; Past Supreme Mighty Chosen One of the Supreme Caldron, Daughters of Mokanna; Plow Capital Chapter – ABWA Past Mighty Chosen One of Zal Cladron #4, DOM, Moline. Sharon was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church.
Sharon taught herself how to play the organ. She played for The Congregational Church, Port Byron, and Eastern Star functions. She was an avid bowler. She was a good friend to all. She always had a smile; she loved life.
She is survived by a few cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
