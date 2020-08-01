× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 10, 1958-August 1, 2020

DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. — Sharon I. Pate, 61, of Davis Junction, IL, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home.

Graveside services will be 2pm, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center.

Sharon was born September 10, 1958 in Moline, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Clark) Pate.

Survivors include her cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Her family would like to thank the Avancer Homes for their loving care they gave Sharon.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

