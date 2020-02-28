February 27, 2020
MOLINE — Sharon E. Robinson, 88, of Moline, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.
Per her wishes there will be a private internment. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Sharon married Philip Robinson on Feb. 9, 1951; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Philip Robinson III (Diane), Michael Robinson, April Netley, Robin Robinson; grandchildren, Nickolas, Summer, Boyd, Netley, Katy and Philip Robinson IV, Andrea Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Penny Netley.
