Sharon E. Robinson
MOLINE

Sharon E. Robinson

February 27, 2020

MOLINE — Sharon E. Robinson, 88, of Moline, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020.

Per her wishes there will be a private internment. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.

Sharon married Philip Robinson on Feb. 9, 1951; he preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Philip Robinson III (Diane), Michael Robinson, April Netley, Robin Robinson; grandchildren, Nickolas, Summer, Boyd, Netley, Katy and Philip Robinson IV, Andrea Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Penny Netley.

