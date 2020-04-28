CAMBRIDGE — Sharon D. Stenzel, 89, of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. A graveside funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Reverend Laura Kamprath will officiate. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church and Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation.b

Sharon was born on April 22, 1931, the daughter of Ernest and Marie (Belowski) Barritt, in Moline. She was a graduate of United Township High School, East Moline, class of 1948. On Oct. 18, 1953, she married Royce A. “Buzz” Stenzel at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2017. Sharon had been a longtime bookkeeper and secretary for the former Erdman Construction Company and then later Kibler Carpentry. She also had assisted her husband, Buzz, on their family farm for many years. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and she was a very active and longtime member of the Geneseo Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, member of several lineage societies, Henry County Farm Bureau, Henry County Genealogical Society, Henry County Historical Society and Bishop Hill Heritage Society. Sharon enjoyed her family, friends and her dogs.