MATHERVILLE — Sharon Ann (Miller) Neal, 82, of rural Matherville, was surrounded by family as she passed away peacefully at Mercer Manor in Aledo, at 6:42 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2019. Cremation has been accorded. A Funeral Mass will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville. Burial will be this spring at Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, is handling arrangements.

Sharon was born on Dec. 14, 1936. to Rudy Miller and Corlyn M. Maynard (Miller). Sharon was born in Rock Island, and grew up in and around Matherville. Sharon moved to California in her youth and met Donald Neal. They were married for 58 years before Don's passing in 2018. Sharon and Don were self-employed denturists, having fought many years for the right to practice that profession. For over 40 years, they owned and operated multiple denture clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Oregon, before retiring in 2005. Sharon and Don also owned and operated the Calendar Restaurant in Matherville. She enjoyed spoiling grandchildren, cooking, traveling and antiquing.