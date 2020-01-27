February 8, 1930-January 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Sharma Golofsky Spector, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Overlook Village, Moline, where she was a founding member. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Congregation Beth Israel at Tri City Jewish Center, Rock Island. Burial will be at Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the Congregation Beth Israel at Tri City Jewish Center, Heartland Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Sharma was born in Rock Island on Feb. 8, 1930, a daughter of Louis and Rhea Zabolsky Bender. She married Bert Golofsky, with whom she had three daughters. He preceded her in death. She would later marry Jerry Spector, who also preceded her in death.

Sharma was a member of the Congregation Beth Israel at Tri City Jewish Center, Rock Island. She served as past president of the Beth Israel Sisterhood Women's Auxiliary and the B'Nai Brith Women, now known as Jewish Women International. Sharma was a volunteer and served as past president of the Women's Auxiliary of St. Anthony's Hospital and as a buyer for the former Franciscan and St. Anthony's Hospitals gift shop in Rock Island.

Sharma enjoyed playing Mahjong and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.