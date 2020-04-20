× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOLINE — Shanda R. Glover, 41, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

Her family plans to host a Celebration of her life at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

Shanda was born Aug. 16, 1978, in Rock Island, a daughter of Robert and Sharon Bain. She was later adopted and raised by her brother and his wife, Mark and Edith Brunat. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1997, and then from Black Hawk College Nursing Program, Class of 2012. Shanda married James Glover on Oct. 6, 2001, in Milan, Illinois.

After receiving her nursing degree, she was employed as a Registered Nurse with UnityPoint Health.

Shanda loved her family and will be greatly missed by all. She enjoyed riding on the Harley with her husband and spending time with family and friends. Shanda loved celebrating and decorating at Christmastime. Her Christmas cookies were a family favorite.