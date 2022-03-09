MDA Pending List

Pending

William R. Boynton, 86, of Port Byron, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Tammy Brinker, 61, of Rock Island, died Monday February 28, 2022. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gordon K. Dobbs, 59, of Davenport, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Amy Elaine LaShelle, 28, of Thomson, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Clinton MercyOne Hospital. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Terry Dennis McDowell, 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Arrangements: Nelson Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Marriettia C. “Mary” Nordholm, 64, of East Moline, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Martha Ogary, 92, of Rock Island, died Monday, September 7, 2022, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

William Donald Royce Jr., 70, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of LaHarpe and Nauvoo, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Donald A. Sagers, 63, of Rock Island, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Betty L. Smith, 77, of East Moline, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice Center, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Donald Gene “Swany” Swanson, 84, of Shannon, died Friday, January 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Henry W. Tarkington, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

James L. Williams, 81, of Davenport, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline.