August 6, 1931-May 14, 2020
MOLINE — Seferino “Don” Perez, 88, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. Private family visitation will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Due to gather restrictions, a public memorial will be held at a later date. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 10am on May 19th. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Moline with military honors conducted by VFW Ybarra Chapter, East Moline. Memorials can be made to the church.
Don was born August 6, 1931 in Moline, the son of Joseph and Francisca (Cervantes) Perez. Don was a US Army Veteran serving during the occupation of Japan, the Korean War and the occupation of Germany. He participated in the 5 main campaigns including the Inchon Landing, Liberation of Seoul and Chosin Reservoir.
Don married Esther Belman on December 28, 1957 in Silvis.
Don retired from the former John Deere Planter, Moline. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, Ybarra VFW, East Moline, American Legion Post 246, Moline and the American GI Form. He volunteered as a crossing guard at the former Erikson Grade School, Moline. In earlier years, Don enjoyed playing football and watching Western movies, especially John Wayne movies and listening to Mexican music.
Survivors include his wife, Esther; children, John (Jim) Perez, Texas, Julius (Andrea) Perez, Davenport, Mike (Mike) Perez, Minneapolis, MN, Benita (Dan) Perez-DeLoach, Davenport and Andrew (Merry) Perez, Moline; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and a brother, Jesse Perez, Moline. He was preceded in death by his son, Vincent; daughter, Lydia and granddaughter, Sasha Perez.
