July 4, 1957-August 18, 2020

NEW BOSTON, Ill. — Scott Sedam, 63, of New Boston, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at New Boston Cemetery. Memorials may be left for New Boston Fire & Ambulance or American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.

Scotty was born July 4, 1957, in Aledo, the son of Clark and Shirley Willits Sedam. The Westmer High School graduate went on to work as a laborer out of Local 309. On Oct. 7, 2006, he married Melanie Shoemaker in New Boston, they later divorced. Scott loved his old Ford truck. In his free time he enjoyed snowmobiling and four-wheeling, camping, hunting, fishing and collecting “things.” His greatest days were spent on the river.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Clark and Shirley Sedam of New Boston; daughter, Haley Sedam of New Boston; grandchildren, Kaylee Estabrook of New Boston and James Sides of Alpha; brother, Randy (Rita) Sedam of New Boston; niece, Tracy (Mike) Bigham of Aledo; nephew, Rick Sedam of Joy; several aunts and uncles; and his caregiver and constant companion, Melanie Sedam.