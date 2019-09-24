September 21, 2019
DAVENPORT — Scott Reed Frazer, 71, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, as a result of complications from a fall at his home.
He was a proud member of the Moline High School class of 1965, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, as well as a beloved brother and uncle.
There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of Scott's life is being planned. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Shelter, 2504 W Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804.
Scott is survived by his brother, Doug (Claudia) Frazer, of Des Moines, Iowa; nephew and nieces, Matt (Erika) Frazer, of Ankeny, Iowa, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Cameron, of Altoona, Iowa, and Stephanie (AJ Plach) Frazer, of Slater, Iowa; and several great-nieces and -nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful dog companion, Cooper.
Special thanks to Mr. Barron Curtis and wife, Marcia, Scott's neighbors, for their many years of friendship and support.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.