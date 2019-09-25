June 4, 1966-September 21, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Scott E. Lawrence, 53, of East Moline, passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at his home.
Celebration of life services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Scott was born June 4, 1966, in Hollywood, Calif., the son of Earl and Peggy Lawrence. Scott graduated from Upland High School, Upland Calif., in 1984 and spent a few years enjoying life. In 1990, Scott joined the U.S. Army and served in the Gulf War, upon his return to the states Scott settled in the Midwest. In 2001, Scott began his education journey; along the way he married Annette Brauer, became a father of two and concluded his education in 2016 with a Doctor of Education from Grand Canyon University. Scott was a Professor at Eastern Iowa Community College, Black Hawk Community College and Brown Mackie University. Teaching became Scott's passion, and he cherished the friendships of his peers and students.
Scott's love for Christ was heard by the music he played, by the songs he wrote and the local bands he played with, a contemporary Christian band Janitors Heart and gospel bluegrass group Country Christians. Scott was an avid Beatles fan, so for the last verse to his song, the family requests that you share in his appreciation for the Beatles at both the visitation and service.
Survivors include his parents, Earl and his wife Lucia Lawrence; mother, Peggy Rocky; wife, Annette; children, Oliver and Matilda; siblings, Brent (Terry) Lawrence, Kristen Lawrence, Amy (Dan) Jordan; several nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Charla Miller.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandmother.
