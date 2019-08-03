October 23, 1959-May 19, 2019
STANWOOD, Wash. — On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Scott passed away unexpectedly in his home in Stanwood, Wash.
He will be laid to rest Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Rock Island National Cemetery.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Fraternal Order of Eagles 911, Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff. All who knew Scott are invited to share in fellowship from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Scott was born Oct. 23, 1959, the son of Roger and Ruth (Allen) Kincaid. After attending UTHS, Scott joined the Army where he proudly served his country. He married Debra (Williams) on April 22, 1977. He then enrolled at Sparta College of Aeronautics and graduated with a degree in aircraft maintenance. They moved to the Seattle area where he acquired a job with Boeing Co.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra; daughters, Nicole (Robby Osborne) Monroe, Wash., Tara (Marqus Padilla) Summer, Wash., and Amanda (Dustin Haggerty) Everett, Wash.; his grandchildren, Devon Bagley, twins Asylda and Ripley Haggerty; sisters, Marjorie Benton Prophetstown, Fern (Ronald Johnson) Moline, and Ruth Ann Bodin, Lafayette, La.; sisters-in-law, Teresa Kincaid and Maxine Kincaid; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Those who preceded him in death were his parents, Roger and Ruth; siblings, Sally, Sandra, Joseph, Roger C and Patricia.