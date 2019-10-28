May 2, 1963-October 27, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Scott A. Bear, 56, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be 10am Thursday, October 31, 2019 Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 569, Milan. Memorials may be made to Heritage Church, Rock Island.
Scott was born May 2, 1963 in Lawrenceburg, IN, the son of Robert Lee and Donna Bear. He married Linda Marie Naden on May 11, 2012 in Rock Island.
Scott was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from the Dept. of Rehabilitation Services.
Scott was a member of the Moose Club, Rock Island and American Legion, Milan. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers especially Brett Farve and Clay Matthews.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; mother, Donna; children, Lisa, Catherine and Jessica; 5 grandchildren; sister, Crystal Bear; brothers, Robert Bear and Michael Bear and his 2 cocker spaniels, Oreo Marie and Diamond Lee. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
