August 17, 1946-October 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Sarah R. Blake, 73, of East Moline, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Sarah was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Chicago, the daughter of John and Cecelia (Espinosa) Powell.
She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Illini Hospital and other nursing homes in the area. Sarah enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially going to birthday parties and having cake. She liked getting out, being with people and having lunch at Mrs. Mamie's Restaurant.
She is survived by her son, Charles R. Blake Jr., Rock Island; daughter, Dawn Blake, La Crosse, Wis.; sisters, Patricia Griffin, Moline, and Delores Webb, Arizona; brother, John R. Powell, Las Vegas, Nev.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to Sarah's lifetime friend and neighbor, Les Hinton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lucille Garcia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.