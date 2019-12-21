September 27, 1954-December 15, 2019

MOLINE — Sarah J. Wise, 65, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Services for Sarah will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fifteenth Avenue Christian Church Bell Choir, Rock Island or to Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter, Milan.

Sarah J. Lotter was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Knox, Ind., a daughter of Ralph and Miriam (Childs) Lotter. She married Joffre Wise II on June 6, 1989, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2009. Sarah worked as a housekeeper in various hotels in the Quad-Cities. She was a member of Fifteenth Avenue Christian Church where she served as a deaconess and was a member of the bell choir. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.