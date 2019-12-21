September 27, 1954-December 15, 2019
MOLINE — Sarah J. Wise, 65, of Moline, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Services for Sarah will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fifteenth Avenue Christian Church Bell Choir, Rock Island or to Quad City Animal Welfare Shelter, Milan.
Sarah J. Lotter was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Knox, Ind., a daughter of Ralph and Miriam (Childs) Lotter. She married Joffre Wise II on June 6, 1989, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Aug. 12, 2009. Sarah worked as a housekeeper in various hotels in the Quad-Cities. She was a member of Fifteenth Avenue Christian Church where she served as a deaconess and was a member of the bell choir. She was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include her mother, Rosemary Lotter, Green Valley, Ariz.; siblings, Dean (Millie) Lotter, Henderson, Ky., David (Lee Anna) Lotter, Terre Haute, Ind., Barbara (Charlie) Damery, Rochester, Ill., Cindy Fletcher, Green Valley, Ariz., Bruce (Debby) Lotter, South Lake, Texas, Steve (Laurie) Lotter, Battle Creek, Mich.; sister-in-law, Marsha Lotter, Berne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Ralph; birth mother, Miriam; husband, Joffre; and brother, Carl Lotter. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
2:00PM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201