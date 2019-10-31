January 26, 1949-October 30, 2019
MOLINE — Sara JoAnn Robinson, 70, formerly of Port Byron, Ill., died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Bickford Cottage, Moline. A Memorial Open House will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Franks Pizza, Silvis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Sara was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Moline, the daughter of William and Alberta (Gathje) Early. She was a graduate of Moline High School and served on the class reunion committee. She married John Robinson. Sara worked as Administrative support at John Deere Headquarters for 43 years. She volunteered at the John Deere Classic for over 30 years. She enjoyed playing golf and being in bowling leagues. She liked salmon fishing in Kenosha, Wis., and traveling to Florida.
Sara is survived by her husband, John Robinson, Port Byron; son, Brian; stepchildren, Nicky (Mike) Friedrichsen, Erie, John Robinson II, Princeton, Iowa, Hallie Robinson (Eric Thompson), Prophetstown; sister, Linda Klier, Moline; grandchildren, Noah, Gabe, Eric, Elijah, Kiaya, Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jim Early, Bob Early, Rick Early and Tom Early.
