May 21, 1964-May 13, 2020

ATKINSON — Sandy E. Miller, 55, of Atkinson, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. The funeral service will be lived-streamed at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com for friends and loved ones unable to attend due to COVID regulations. The Rev. Jeff French will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Memorials may be directed to Faith Baptist Church.

Sandy was born May 21, 1964, the daughter of Gene and Judy (Farnsworth) Billingsly, in Galesburg. She graduated from Galva High School in 1982, then attended the American Institute of Commerce to study fashion merchandising. On March 10, 2012, Sandy married Jay Miller at a service held in Geneseo. She was employed as a dietary manager at Good Samaritan Village, Geneseo, for 18 years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Her faith and family were her whole life!

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jay; her mother, Judy (Bill) Elwell, Atkinson; mother-in-law, Barbara Miller; sisters, Julie (Trent) Kaufman, Galva, and Kandy (Randy) Engels, Galva; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene; her two sons, Kristoffer and Wesley Stahl; her niece, Cassandra Engels; and her father-in-law, Jerry Miller.

