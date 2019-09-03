February 17, 1944-August 26, 2019
COYNE CENTER — Sandra Sue Anderson, 75, of Coyne Center, Ill., passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Sharon Elms Nursing Home in Peoria, Ill.
Sandy was born on Feb. 17, 1944, in Chicago, Ill. She later moved to the Quad-Cities area, where she attended the Sherrard school district. Her favorite things to enjoy in life were her family, Pepsi and homegrown tomatoes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Gertrude Woehlk, of Coyne Center, Ill.; and her sister, Judy King, of Hot Springs, Ark. Survivors include siblings, Joyce Work, Carol Shaw (Roger) and Gary Woehlk (Kim); children, James Handley, Tammy Whited (Mike), Don Anderson (Lisa), Julie Cline (John) and Tonya Anderson (Ronnie); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy endured a lifetime of mental illness and complications. She will always be deeply loved, and her family is now in comfort knowing she is resting peacefully. Her family encourages donations toward mental health foundations in your area.