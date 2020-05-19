Sandra “Sandy” Tallent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 8, 1940–May 14, 2020

COLONA — Sandra Tallent, 79, of Colona, passed away peacefully surrounded by her four children.

Sandra was born in Louisa County, Iowa, and was the second of five children for Clark and Elaine (Richardson) McKean. She graduated from Columbus Junction High School where she was Homecoming Queen and Indian Summer Princess her senior year.

She learned her hard work ethic growing up on a farm and milking those damn cows twice a day. While she may have disliked milking cows, she never lost her love of working in the soil and growing plants as she went on to become a Master Gardner. She took great pride in her flower beds and garden and loved seeing all her hard work bloom and attract various birds and wildlife, especially orioles. She volunteered her time and effort to help with the memorial garden at Colona Community School, the memorial garden in Colona on Rt 84 and Riverside Memorial Garden in Moline.

She was an avid reader and supporter of the Colona Public Library, where she was a volunteer and Patron for decades.